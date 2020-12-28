BBC NI’s Donna Traynor to return to the monitor pursuing three-thirty day period absence

BBC NI information presenter Donna Traynor is returning to the newsroom next a three-month absence.

he BBC Newsline presenter stated she’s delighted to be back in the saddle for the broadcaster’s early night information slot just after recovering from an operation in October.

The Lisburn-born presenter (55) is a single of the BBC’s longest-standing broadcasters. She begun operating with the BBC in 1989 and has been delivering nightly news to the region due to the fact the mid 1990s.

“Happy to be returning to do the job this 7 days soon after sick leave subsequent an op at the commencing of October. Many thanks for your aid,” she said previously on Monday.

The information has been welcomed by the neighborhood rival newsroom at UTV, with journalist Barbara McCann tweeting: “That’s what was erroneous with the planet!! Missed you x”.

And fellow BBC Presenter Stephen Watson, who has struggled with his own health-related issues and is now a campaigner adhering to his kidney transplant, included: “Delighted to have you back!”

BBC has but to confirm when the Newsline anchor will be returning to the screens.

Belfast Telegraph