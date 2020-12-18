BBC iPlayer will come to Xbox Sequence X and S in time for Xmas | Gaming | Enjoyment

BBC iPlayer is now offered to obtain on Xbox Sequence X and Xbox Series S.

An early Xmas present for Xbox end users, the iPlayer application can be downloaded for free of charge from the Xbox Market.

This usually means that Xbox Series X and S end users can capture up on their favourite box sets, or enjoy Christmas Television set dwell by way of their gaming consoles.

“From this morning, BBC iPlayer is now out there on Xbox Collection X and Xbox Sequence S,” reads a BBC statement. “Entrepreneurs of the new consoles can obtain the BBC iPlayer application for totally free from the Microsoft Shop on Xbox.

Of training course, it is really not just stay Television and box sets that are readily available to check out by means of the BBC iPlayer.

The iPlayer application also has a committed videos portion, where you can at the moment observe the likes of The Godfather, The Blair Witch Venture, The King’s Speech, It Follows and The BFG.

“The iPlayer application permits Xbox Sequence X, Xbox Sequence S and Xbox A single customers to stream are living Tv from the BBC on their consoles, and presents a large variety of good box sets, which include fascinating dramas like Usual People, Killing Eve and Peaky Blinders, and hilarious comedies This Country, Famalam, and Inside of No. 9, as very well as remarkable films like The Godfather, The Harm Locker and The Babadook.”