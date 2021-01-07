BBC employees to wear pager-like products to inform them when they split Covid social distancing guidelines

taff at the BBC will be required to don a system which alerts them when they are in breach of the Government’s two-metre social distancing rule.

Any individual coming into vital BBC areas will be asked to have on the units, which will notify wearers when they are much less than two metres aside from anyone else.

The “pager-like” product can be put in a pocket or worn on a belt and emits a buzz when within just two metres of a colleague reminding them to social length.

The new evaluate came as the place was compelled into one more nationwide lockdown to halt the unfold of Covid-19.

A BBC spokesperson reported: “The vast greater part of BBC team continue to operate as they have over recent months, either doing the job remotely or in an place of work place if they are in service essential roles.

“For those in a BBC making, we’ve been next Covid-safe workplace guidelines during the pandemic.