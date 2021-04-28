Bayern Munich armed with young generation under Nagelsmann

Updates from Bundesliga as Bayern Munich prepare themselves for a whole new start with new management and players of the future generation.

Hansi Flick took over the management of Bayern Munich from Niko Kovac in November 2019. Since then, he has managed to win every German trophy with Bayern Munich.

Last season, Bayern Munich won Six Major trophies in a year. And they’re close to winning Bundesliga this season as well. Reports came out as Hansi Flick will leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season, to take up Germany National team coaching from Joachim Low.

So, how is Bayern Munich planning for new season?

Julian Nagelsmann to coach Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has announced that RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann signed a FIVE years contract; and will join the camp soon after the current season ends. He took charge as a manager at the age of 28. He is an innovator in the training ground, he used to implement ‘Footbonaut‘, and drones to tune their players.

RB Leipzig can expect to end the season in the Top 4, as they failed to challenge Bayern Munich in the long run for the Bundesliga title. His innovation in the training ground, his tactical versatility will boost the Bayern’s to get back into their world-class football.

With the shades of Tuchel, he loved to play the attacking game and to use the young wonderkids, as a word from him “I like the way Villarreal play and they have a great way of coaching young players. I also like Barcelona and Arsenal as well as the work of Arsene Wenger.”

Julian Nagelsmann after the official statement: “I always wanted to join FC Bayern, it’s a unique opportunity for me”. 🔴



Jesse Marsch is set to become the new RB Leipzig manager – ten Hag was also in the list. 🚨



Hansi Flick is expected to join German NT after the Euros. 🇩🇪 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 27, 2021

How is Bayern Munich planning with Future Generation?

Bayern Munich has played a crucial role in grabbing exciting talents from other Bundesliga clubs, and polishing them for classy and world class footballing.

Bayern has signed Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig and will welcome him in the new season. The 22 years old French defender had a lot of attractions from top clubs across Europe. But Bayern managed to earn his confidence and announced the deal back in February.

The German club is certainly progressed well from the era of Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben to Muller and Lewandowski. Now, who do we see next?

Bayern will be able to start an all-French back four next season:



🇫🇷 Lucas Hernández

🇫🇷 Benjamin Pavard

🇫🇷 Tanguy Nianzou

🇫🇷 Dayot Upamecano



FC really does stand for French Connection. 😅 pic.twitter.com/y2Mn6ZZMFS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 14, 2021

Bayern signed PSG academy graduate, Tanguy Nianzou, 18 years old defender last season. Julian Nagelsmann will certainly believe to let the French duo take an active role in Bayern defence next season.

Bayern Munich also signed 19 years old (now 21) American defender Chris Richards from FC Dallas in 2019. The club sent him to Hoffenheim to play on loan and will return in June. The young defender made 14 appearances in Bundesliga this season.

Bayern Munich has Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich has Jamal Musiala; the 18 years old joined their youth squad in 2019 after playing in Southampton and Chelsea youth division. Tiago Dantas, 20 years old mid-fielder plays at Bayern on loan from Benfica. But the club has the option to buy.

Bayern Munich has already prepared their youth wing led by talented Alphonso Davies, the 20 years old player. He has a contract until 2025, and an option to grow as a footballer in the top team.

Bayern set to construct the team with young wonderkids, under Nagelsmann they will build their club without changing in their standard. As everyone knows Germans won’t give up easily. This year they lost their UEFA against PSG, for upcoming leagues they will show their world-class football under Nagelsmann.