Bayern Munich in contact with Saul Niguez from Atletico

Transfer talks between Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid regarding Saul Niguez as journalist Fabrizio Romano reveal about the deal.

Atletico Madrid, the La Liga 2021 Champions looking to make few changes in their squad. Diego Simeone wants the Board members to bring in more efficient players for his midfield next season.

Report suggests that the club has started talking with big teams to deport their 26 years old Spanish mid-fielder Saul Niguez.

Bayern Munich has prepared for an €80 Million offer for the Spanish mid-fielder.

Form analysis of Saul Niguez

This season, Diego Simeone made use of his entire squad to win the La Liga title. But Saul Niguez found himself less efficient in the second half of the season.

Saul Niguez signed for Atletico Madrid in their youth division from Real Madrid U17 in 2008. He worked himself up the ladder to become a regular starter for Atletico Madrid since 2014.

He has played 41 games this season, where he only scored 2 goals and assisted for 1 goal. Saul appeared in 337 games for Atletico Madrid in his entire career.

Saul Niguez under Bayern Munich radar

Atletico Madrid has started to look for new faces in their mid-field. They made contact with 27 years old Argentine Rodrigo De Paul from Serie A club Udinese Calcio.

Atletico Madrid has started to look for new faces in their mid-field. They made contact with 27 years old Argentine Rodrigo De Paul from Serie A club Udinese Calcio.