Bayern Munich in close to sign Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum

Transfer News from Bundesliga as Bayern Munich shows interest to sign Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool for Free this Summer.

Last summer, treble winner Bayern Munich sold Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool for a considerably bargain price. Now this summer, Bayern Munich contact Liverpool mid-fielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The contract between Wijnaldum and Liverpool will expire this June. And Georginio will become a free agent at the end of this season.

Hence, Bayern take the wonderful opportunity to sign the holding mid-fielder for free.

Gini Wijnaldum wants to move to Bayern Munich. Talks have been positive so far after Munich got in touch with his management. A transfer seems possible because he's a free agent. [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/RywFBWmMv6 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 21, 2021

Will Barcelona resume their interest on Gini Wijnaldum?

Last summer, Gini Wijnaldum was heavily linked to sign for Barcelona. But the club didn’t have enough finance to fuel the deal.

Hence, Barcelona wanted to wait for a season to sign him for free. Even Gini Wijnaldum had interest to join Barcelona because of former Dutch manager Ronald Koeman.

Does Julian Nagelsmann want to bring Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum

But, after President Joan Laporta took charge at the club, he decided to end Wijnaldum pursuit. Because, he primarily wants Koeman to rely upon La Masia player Ilaix Moriba

This season, Gini Wijnaldum has played 50 games for Liverpool in all competitions. He played all 37 Premier League games for Liverpool and have scored 2 goals as well.

Liverpool certainly considers Wijnaldum as one of the most important players right now in this injury strike season. In absence of Virgil Van Dijk, he played an incredible part in playing each and every game this season.