Bayern Munich linked with Valencia winger Fabio Blanco

News from La Liga as Bayern Munich shows interest in signing inexperienced Fabio Blanco from Valencia and nurture him with World Class football.

Bayern has recently gained motivation from the business they did in 2019. The club bought Alphonso Davies from the United States club Vancouver; and Jamal Musiala from Chelsea Youth academy.

The two inexperienced and inexpensive players joined the team in their Youth club and earned their promotion to the Senior team. The market value increased gradually with their regular performance for the Senior team.

Both the players became frequent Starters for Hansi Flick’s final campaign with Bayern. Now Bayern has shown keen interest in Valencia’s Fabio Blanco.

Real Madrid and Barcelona eager to sign Valencia starlet

PORTRAIT: Who is Fabio Blanco?

Fabio Blanco, the 17 years old Spanish winger, is certainly being monitored by clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid as well.

If Bayern has enquired about Fabio Blanco then sign him fast imo. We have to fight Real Madrid to get his signature but Alemany knowing him and his environment + having the same agent as Pedri, i think we are the huge favorite to get him. Here's hoping i didn't jinx it tho imo. — PurpleGold (@purplegoldroyal) March 29, 2021

The talented right winger has no first-team experience. And his current contract will expire in the month of June. Hence, Bayern will not want to miss the chance to sign the Valencia academy product for free this summer.

Fabio Blanco has earned Three International appearances for Spanish U16 and U15 teams, under manager Julen Guerrero. He has scored one goal against the Denmark U16 team.