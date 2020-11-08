Bayern attracted at Holstein Kiel at 2nd round of German Celtics

BERLIN – Defending champion Bayern Munich will play with second-division Holstein Kiel at the next form of the German sport.

Bayern has been granted an away game in Sunday’s attraction, also Borussia Dortmund was attracted at Eintracht Braunschweig, yet another second-tier team.

Former Germany forwards Inka Grings additionally paired Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt from the draw, also Augsburg confronts Leipzig.

The matches take place Dec. 22-23.

Sixteen Bundesliga teams stay in the contest after Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld were phased out at the very first round. You will find 11 teams staying from the second branch and 2 in the third, combined with fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen, SSV Ulm and SV Elversberg.

