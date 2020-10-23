‘Battlestar Galactica’ film reboot signals up’X-Men’ author

X-Men author, producer and manager Simon Kinberg was nominated to the coming Battlestar Galactica movie.

Kinberg, whose current credits include X-Men: Black Phoenix (2019) as well as also The New Mutants (2020), is on board to write and create the reboot. Presently, no launch date was set for the movie that has been in the pipeline for quite a few years.

The screenwriter explained:”Battlestar Galactica is just one of those holy grails in science fiction, and that I could not be more enthused about bringing something fresh into the franchise, while still honouring what has made it so iconic and more lasting (quotation through The Hollywood Reporter).

“I am so thankful that [producer] Dylan [Clark] along with my spouses at Universal have trusted me for this extraordinary world”

‘Battlestar Galactica’ TV series. CREDIT: Syfy

Galactica initially found in the late’70therefore using a short lived TV collection. This was relaunched as a TV series in 2004, together with string running to 2009. The franchise is place to receive a TV series reboot on Peacock below the helm of both Mr Robot founder Sam Esmail, that will”investigate a new narrative in the mythology whilst remaining true to the soul of Battlestar”.

The newest film has had The Hunger Games’ Francis Lawrence and Westworld’s Lisa Joy connected as director and screenwriter, respectively.

Kinberg, meanwhile, is also preparing for the launch of The 355, also a female-centric spy thriller that he co-wrote and led. The movie, which stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing, is presently scheduled to be released by Universal on January 15, 2021.