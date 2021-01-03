Batman, Superman, Wonder Female Trinity film ‘depends on Justice League Snyder Reduce success’ | Films | Leisure

They extra: “In that regard, there is certainly been communicate of World’s Best expanding into Trinity. Trinity was a DC comic ebook that debuted in 2008.”

Of study course, Robert Pattinson is now at the same time the Dim Knight, starring in The Batman – which is set in another universe – subsequent yr. But with The Flash film discovering the DC multiverse most likely both will share the display screen?

Soon after all, Marvel Studios and Sony are introducing identical storylines with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Net Slingers returning in this year’s untitled Spider-Gentleman 3 with Tom Holland and a entire host of earlier villains and figures.

As well as there’s 2022’s Medical professional Odd in the Multiverse of Insanity to glimpse forward to as well.