Bath vs London Irish Premiership Boxing Day clash cancelled owing to Exiles’ Covid-19 outbreak

Irish have been owing to vacation to encounter Neal Hatley’s aspect – just 1 spot and solitary place higher than them in the early 2020/21 standings – at The Rec for a festive fixture on December 26.

Nonetheless, Premiership Rugby launched a assertion on Wednesday to verify that the match experienced been referred to as off soon after the most current round of tests had manufactured a “small number” of positive benefits in the Exiles’ camp.

Irish also later on confirmed even further players reporting symptoms and the conclusion to terminate the contest has been designed with the security of players, employees, management, officials and supporters in head.

It is the second successive postponement for Bath, whose current Heineken Champions Cup fixture in opposition to Top 14 outfit La Rochelle was also cancelled because of to Covid-19, along with Exeter vs Toulouse, Glasgow vs Lyon and Scarlets vs Toulon.

The Premiership experience concerning Leicester and Newcastle on Boxing Working day has also currently been cancelled following good coronavirus results had been recorded by Tigers.

“We have been seriously on the lookout ahead to heading to The Rec on Boxing Day, so we’re extremely dissatisfied that we are unable to fulfil the fixture,” reported Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

“I am actually unhappy for the gamers, as they have acted professionally, pursuing all the applicable recommendations, but this is the problem we locate ourselves in at the second, as the country proceeds to try and navigate its way by the pandemic.”