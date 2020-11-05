Basketball Wives Star Tami Roman: I Have not Spoken To Shaunie O’Neal Because I Left The Display

Tami Roman, former celebrity of Baseball Wives, has shown that she hasn’t talked to Shaunie O’Neal because she shook the series last year.

“Can I talk into Malaysia [Pargo]? ) Yes, I speak to Malaysia through Instagram. I really feel like I am speaking to you personally when I enjoy your photos. It is like, I see a photo that I like or that I leave a comment in your image. That is me talking for you. There is no problem with me personally and Malaysia. I really don’t believe there was a problem with me personally and Malaysia, therefore, ai not no need to own one today. Me and OG are great. Someone said how is me and OG. OG’s my sister. Love me a OG, therefore we’re fine on this,” Tami reacted to a lover who inquired about her relationship with Malaysia.

She subsequently demonstrated that the status of her connection with all Shaunie:

“Someone explained exactly how exactly is me and Shaunie. I have not spoke to Shaunie because I left the series. So that is the way me and Shaunie are,” Tami said.