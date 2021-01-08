Barry Gibb recollects time he just missed out on meeting Elvis Presley

To perspective this online video you should permit JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a world wide web

Barry Gibb has opened up on the time he virtually satisfied Elvis Presley – but the legendary entertainer didn’t answer the doorway.

The Bee Gees star, 74, instructed The Just one Show’s Alex Jones and McFly’s Harry Judd about the time he stopped in to say hello there to Elvis right after Elvis had carried out a variation of the band’s tune Words and phrases in Las Vegas.

He discovered that he visited Elvis at his house, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, but he did not get an respond to when he knocked on the doorway.

Barry stated: ‘I was permitted to go up the driveway – the yellow brick highway if you like – and I got to the entrance door and there was a limousine there.

‘His uncle advised me I could go up there and knock on the doorway and I may well get to satisfy him. I didn’t. He did not arrive to the door for whatsoever cause, but I acquired as much as the front doorway and knocked.

‘But which is okay, I seemed inside the limo and noticed the to start with tv in a automobile I’d ever viewed and that was all a thrill anyway.’

Barry has also just produced his new album Greenfields – The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol 1 which includes nation covers of their most legendary songs.

He advised EW: ‘I just felt that place music was actually what was inside of me. [Steven Gibb, his son] performed me a Chris Stapleton monitor, and it just ruined me.

‘I considered, this is wherever I belong… This is a new era, and I’m no lengthier that other individual.

‘I can now observe what I like the most, which is real music, country tunes, bluegrass tunes — I just love ’em. It’s time to do what I appreciate and not what everyone asks me to do.’

The A person Clearly show airs weekdays from 7pm on BBC Just one.

