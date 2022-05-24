Barry Bonds Net Worth: A Closer Look Into Professional Life, Career, & Lifestyle in 2022!

Barry Lamar Bonds (born July 24, 1964) is a retired Major League Baseball left fielder who spent 22 seasons in the league (MLB). From 1986 to 1992, Bonds was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and from 1993 to 2007, he was a member of the San Francisco Giants. He is regarded as one of baseball’s finest players of all time.

Bonds earned a record seven NL MVP honors and 12 Silver Slugger trophies, as well as 14 All-Star selections, as an all-around performer. He has a number of MLB hitting records, including the most career home runs (762), the most home runs in a single season (73, set in 2001), and the most career walks (all set in 2001). Bonds led the National League in on-base plus slugging six times and was among the top five batters in 12 of his 17 qualifying seasons. He received eight Gold Glove trophies for his outfield defense. He also stole 514 bases, making him the first and only player in MLB history to hit 500 home runs and steal 500 bases. Bonds is second only to Babe Ruth in career Wins Above Replacement among all major league position players, according to Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference.com.

Despite his achievements, Bonds had a tumultuous career, particularly as a key participant in baseball’s drug controversy. He was charged with perjury and obstruction of justice in 2007 after allegedly lying to a grand jury during a federal investigation into BALCO, a producer of an undetectable steroid. Bonds was convicted of obstruction of justice in 2011 after the perjury charges were withdrawn, but the conviction was overturned in 2015. He did not get the required 75 percent of the vote to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame during his ten years of candidacy. Some BBWAA voters claimed that they did not vote for Bonds because they feel he utilized performance-enhancing drugs.

Early Years

Barry Lamar Bonds were born in Riverside, California, on July 24, 1964. Bobby and Patricia Bonds, his parents, reared him in San Carlos. His father played Major League Baseball for the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and Chicago White Sox, among other clubs. Bonds played baseball, basketball, and football at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California.

Bonds was picked by the San Francisco Giants in the 1982 MLB draught as a high school senior, but the two sides couldn’t agree on contract terms since Bonds’ minimum requirement to play pro was $75,000, while Giants coach Tom Haller offered a maximum of $70,000 ($185,452 today after inflation). As a result, instead of turning pro right after high school, Bonds chose to attend college.

Barry Bonds Salary:

$100 Million

Barry Bonds Net Worth: Barry Bonds is a retired professional baseball player from the United States with a net worth of $100 million USD. Barry Bonds was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants baseball teams. He left the company in 2007. During his professional career, he established various records, including the most home runs, walks, and intentional walks. He spent 22 seasons in Major League Baseball in left field.

College Career

Bonds studied criminology at Arizona State University throughout his college years. Despite his outstanding success on the field, he was disliked by his baseball teammates, who thought his demeanor was sometimes disrespectful and insensitive. In fact, when he was punished for violating curfew, the other Sun Devil players originally voted against his reinstatement, despite the fact that he was universally regarded as the team’s top player. He was awarded a Sporting News All-American in 1984, was named to the All-Time Collegiate World Series Team in 1996, and was voted ASU On Deck Circle Most Valuable Player during his college career.

After college, he was taken as the sixth overall choice in the 1985 Major League Baseball draught by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He did play for the Prince William Pirates of the Carolina League and the Hawaii Islanders of the Pacific Coast League before making it into any major league games. On May 30, 1986, he made his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Professional Career

He went on to have a successful professional career from 1986 until 2007. He played with the San Francisco Giants from 1993 through 2007, in addition to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bonds won the National League (NL) Most Valuable Player Award seven times throughout his career, including four times in a row, both of which are records.

He’s also a 14-time All-Star and an eight-time Gold Glove Award winner. He is regarded as one of baseball’s finest players of all time. He also owns a number of other MLB marks, including the most career home runs (762), the most home runs in a single season (73 in 2001), the most career walks (2,558), and the most career deliberate walks (2,558). (688). Bonds was not chosen to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility despite his baseball achievements. He was a pivotal figure in baseball’s drug scandal, and his final professional years were marred by controversy.

Personal Life

Bonds met Susann “Sun” Margreth Branco in August 1987. In February 1988, they eloped to Las Vegas, separated in June 1994, and divorced in December 1994, before having their marriage annulled by the Catholic Church in 1997. Nikolai and Shikari are the couple’s two children. From 1994 to May 2003, he was in a relationship with Kimberly Bell. He married his second wife, Liz Watson, in January 1998. His marriage to Watson lasted till February 2010, and they have a daughter named Aisha together.

Barry Bonds’ pay history and career earnings: During his career, Barry Bonds earned a total of $188,245,322. 2005 was his highest-earning year, with a base salary of $22 million. In today’s money, that translates to roughly $30 million.