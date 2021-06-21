Barcelona Transfer News: Joan Laporta seems busy this Summer Window

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has already signed 4 new players without selling any. Laporta might use player swap techniques for new deals.

Barcelona fans would certainly want to forget a tough spell they endured in last few seasons. The understanding within the team fell apart. The management changed a lot over time.

The players also didn’t receive any motivation after their club failed to perform in competitive season. Even their former President Josep Bartomeu involved himself in a scam within the club.

But ever since Joan Laporta took charge at the dismantled Barcelona, the club has started to believe in a good football project.

Joan Laporta has trusted his manager Ronald Koeman for another season, and has vowed to change the team into a very competitive one.

Tough Financial situation at Barcelona, Player Swap is a Solution

Soon after taking the charge of Presidentship, Joan Laporta promised to bring back the lost glory. He promised to transform Barcelona in coming years, and people will witness the change.

Joan Laporta repeatedly talked about change, but he also admitted that the club has a very critical financial condition.

The Spanish giant has the most expensive squad in terms of the wage bill. Hence, Barcelona will also try to reduce their liabilities this season by removing a few from their roster.

Barcelona has decided to raise some funds by selling off their unused players. Players like Samuel Umitit, Clement Leghlet, Junior Firpo and Philippe Coutinho might end up in a new team next season.

Barcelona has already signed 3 new Free agent players this summer. And the confirmed the signing of Royal Emerson, who was certainly destined to come at Barca this season.

Hence, the club will contact more clubs and try to convince them for player swap deals.

Joan Laporta promises very competitive team this new season

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has hinted that they will sign 3-4 more new players this summer. He knows how pathetic has the performance been for the club in last few years.

Hence, Laporta and Ronald Koeman wants to build a squad with more strength on the bench.

Ronald Koeman has sorted out his attack, and now they will focus on mid-field and defence areas. Barcelona has contacted Manchester United for their wonderkid Donny Van De Beek, and ready to offer Ousmane Dembele the deal.

Barcelona has also kept Sevilla, Atalanta and German club Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia M’Gladbach for their defenders and mid-fielders.

Barcelona saw a big fall out last season where they failed to win La Liga and endured a humiliating loss to PSG in UCL.

Hence, the club will take more serious participation in bagging talented players from the Portuguese league. As in recent years, Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisbon supplied several talents to world football.