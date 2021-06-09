Barcelona desperate to make changes in Left Back

Transfer News from La Liga as Barcelona in contact with clubs to sell off Left-back Junior Firpo and bring a new backup for Jordi Alba.

Barcelona has decided to make big changes in their defence before the start of next season. They have already signed Eric Garcia from Man City and eyeing Aymeric Laporte as well.

But the left-back position for Barcelona has started to make them worry a little. Jordi Alba has entered the last phase of his top-class football career, and Barcelona yet to sign a fit replacement for the defender.

Barcelona receives several offers for Junior Firpo

Barcelona singed Junior Firpo from Real Betis for €18m in 2019. But he has failed to make his mark and earn the confidence of the team.

In his two seasons at the club, Firpo played 41 games for Barca in all competition and have scored 2 and assisted 3 goals. And the stats have failed the trust of the manager which made him available for other clubs in this summer market.

🗣[ @DiMarzio🥇] | AC Milan have re-opened talks with Barcelona for Junior Firpo as potential new signing. (Via: @FabrizioRomano🤝) pic.twitter.com/7kuK4WUo7O — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 8, 2021

Premier League side like Southampton; Serie A sides like AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma, Napoli; and Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille have enquired about Firpo.

But Barcelona wants to sell the player after they finalize a suitable replacement.

Barcelona left back options: Jose Gaya or Robin Gosens

Barcelona has short-listed Jose Gaya from Valencia as possible replacement of Jordi Alba. But they want to use Junior Firpo in a deal with Serie A side Atalanta regarding Robin Gosens.

Robin Gosens has a transfer price of €40 Million, which could come down with Junior Firpo in exchange deal.