Barcelona to host Man City for Joan Gamper Trophy

News from Spain as Barcelona preparing to host a friendly with Man City in Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou to raise funds for donation.

Spanish giant Barcelona has recently signed forward Sergio Aguero and a defender Eric Garcia from Man City. And the club has plans to extend its arm towards the Premier League giant for more such players.

Pep Guardiola has played a fantastic part to improve the relationship between Manchester City and Barcelona. This season, Barcelona fans wholeheartedly supported Man City in UCL Final because of Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona strengthening relationship with Man City

Now, amid the financial crisis, Barcelona has planned to host Man City at Camp Nou for a Joan Gamper trophy game in August. According to reporter Pol Ballas, the date hasn’t finalized yet.

Barcelona usually plays the Joan Gamper Trophy game to start the season with an official friendly at Camp Nou.

This season, Barca plans to host Man City in their curtain-raiser game at their home ground. And the objective for the game certainly forms out as to raise funds amid the financial crisis.

Well, the club hasn’t announced it officially, but report suggests that they will share the revenue for donation amid crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Man City has played at Camp Nou in 2009

In football history, this will not certainly be the first time Man City playing the tournament game at Camp Nou.

Man City in 2009 arrived at Barcelona with their players like Pablo Zabaleta, Carlos Tevez, Kolo Toure, Shaun Wright-Phillips and many more.

Barcelona fielded players like Pedro, Busquets, Yaya Toure, Pique, Puyol and many more. The match ended in a 1-0 win for Man City with the only goal from Martin Petrov in 1st half of the game.

Man City will also bring their Women team

Barcelona has created history by winning the iconic treble with their women team. Barca Femini won the League, League Cup defeating Levante; and UEFA Women Champions League defeating Chelsea.

Man City Female FC has won several domestic trophies in their history, since their establishment. And they’re still in the Women FA Cup tournament to win the trophy for 3rd time back-to-back.

And this season, they met un UEFA Champions League where Barcelona Femini defeated them by 4-2 in aggregate.