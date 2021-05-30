Barcelona to face a major problem in Exit Operation

Transfer News from La Liga as Barcelona will have to struggle with their financial situation and plan Exit Operation smoothly over time.

Forer Barcelona President Jose Bartomeu did several horrible businesses, which pushed Barcelona deep into financial debts.

After Barcelona sold out Neymar to PSG for €200 Million, Barcelona spent even more on players to find a suitable replacement.

Bartomeu made the club sign players like Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann for a transfer value near €450 million. Hence, new President Joan Laporta needs keen diplomacy in solving the financial crisis.

High Wage earners to leave this Summer

Barcelona has already requested their players to accept a slight pay cut, twice in the last one year. The ongoing pandemic has pushed Barcelona down with more financial debts.

Hence, the players have accepted a pay cut last season, and this year as well. But the club will have to let go of the highest earners in the transfer window, in an attempt to reduce liabilities.

Players like Miralem Pjanic, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Demebe earns considerably more. And hence, Barcelona will definitely listen to offers for the mentioned players.

Barca may leave Alba, Busquets, Griezmann, Dembele, Coutinho and Roberto

Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti also receive healthy wages. Barcelona will try to sell off the players, or lower their wages promising lesser importance in the team.

Can Barcelona manage a suitable destination for the Players?

Joan Laporta has certainly understood it clearly well, then Barcelona needs to sell few players to collect the funds for new signings.

Players like Martin Braithwaite, Junior Firpo, Philippe Coutinho, Goalkeeper Neto will find themselves on the transfer list. But the club will have to go through a tough time in finding interested buyers.

https://twitter.com/BarcaMedia/status/1395623517962506244

Amid the financial crisis, several clubs will show reluctance to buy players for what Barcelona might demand. But they also know their position and might accept a considerably lower fee for the players.

Barcelona will have to accept clear Financial loss

To buy new players, Barcelona will have to collect money from selling off their liabilities. And every other club will certainly look to take advantage of this situation.

Barcelona will have to accept much lower fees compared to their signing fee. Hence, a clear financial loss cannot be certainly avoided.

And the current form of the players isn’t that good enough which can attract lucrative deals. Barcelona is certainly in a mess and Joan Laporta has promised to handle the Exit Operation pretty diplomatically. La Masia will play a greater role in the coming few years to stabilize their financial situation.