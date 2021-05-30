Barcelona ready to bring Emerson from Real Betis

News from La Liga as Real Betis will send their Brazilian defender Emerson to Barcelona next season as both clubs had a deal of joint ownership.

Barcelona will trigger the clause they have in Emerson deal with Real Betis. Real Betis and Barcelona bought him from Atletico Mineiro for €12 Million.

Barcelona allowed Real Betis to keep and nurture him well for two years. And according to the contract, Emerson will have to head to Camp Nou to play for the remainder of his contract.

Barcelona are set to facilitate the return of Emerson Royal this summer, while Juan Miranda will stay at Real Betis. Barça will pay €9m to Real Betis before May 31st and bring Brazilian to the club.



[Marca] pic.twitter.com/PDUIy97leD — Barca Hubdates (@BarcaHubdates) May 27, 2021

And even if Barcelona decides to sell Emerson, they will have to share the transfer fee with Real Betis as well. But Barcelona can make themselves as Sole Owner if they pay €9 Million to Real Betis.

Sergino Dest and Emerson as options for Barca right back

Emerson has earned a call from Brazil National team for Copa America Campaign due to unavailability of Dani Alves.

Barca will hope to see some flares of Dani Alves in Emerson. But the question arises, how efficient will he become at Camp Nou.

Emerson will complete his long-mooted move from Real Betis to Barcelona

This season, he has played 36 games for Real Betis in all competitions. He has made 34 starting line-up appearances in La Liga. Emerson scored 2 goals and assisted 4 times this season.

With Sergino Dest and Emerson both in the squad, Barcelona will either look to explore selling options of Sergio Roberto; or experiment with Emerson on the left side.