Barcelona ‘self-destructed’! Will Xavi be the Solver?

News from La Liga as Barcelona lost to Celta on the 37th matchday, losing out the La Liga race and will end up collecting lowest points since 2007-08.

Matchday 37; Celta De Vigo defeats 10 men Barcelona by 2-1. Atletico Madrid claims a hard-fought win against Osasuna by 2-1. Real Madrid also managed to defeat Athletic Club Bilbao by 1-0.

The point table seems like Atletico Madrid needs a win to claim the La Liga 2021 title. They’ll play the last game against 19th placed Valladolid fighting relegation.

Real Madrid plays Villareal last matchday. They will have to win and hope that Atletico Madrid loses points in the game.

With Barcelona out of title race, Messi has future to decide

Barcelona lost the Title race by bottling the Season climax

Last season, when Football went into a complete lockdown, Barcelona held the top position in the league. But since football resumed, Barcelona lost several points which handed La Liga to Real Madrid.

Day 3

So Barcelona is officially kicked out of #Laliga race on the penultimate day. It's either Athletico or Real. Created a dashboard to visualize the statistics of this season. Plan to update it after the final next week.#100DaysofCode #Python pic.twitter.com/qSeyewZzVM — Energy guy (@energydata123) May 16, 2021

The same things repeat yet again. In the last 5 La Liga games, Barcelona managed to win ONE. At a time, when both Madrid clubs competed right on their neck, Barcelona lost several crucial points.

Barcelona even lost points against clubs like Getafe, Cadiz, Eibar, Valencia and Levante. All these clubs lie on the bottom half of the League table.

Not capitalizing crucial points against easier opponents, hurt back at important moment like now.

Worst Barcelona performance since 2007-08 season

This season, Barcelona has earned 76 points from 37 La Liga games. They’ll play the last game against relegation battling Eibar.

Even if they win the final game, the total points will sum up to 79. And that’s lowest for Barcelona in over 10 years.

🤯 A run of one win from their last five matches means Barcelona will finish outside of the top-two in Spain for the first time since 2007/08



👀 Barcelona are only two points ahead of fourth-place Sevilla heading into the final weekend pic.twitter.com/VMMMAIJmZz — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 17, 2021

In season 2007-08, under the management of Frank Rijkaard, Barcelona earned 67 points. Although Barcelona fired Rijkaard after the season ended to appoint Pep Guardiola as Head Coach.

Since Pep Guardiola took charge in the 2008-09 season, Barcelona has crossed 90 points mark 8 times.

How will Barcelona prepare next season?

New President Joan Laporta has already started preparing for the next season. The team will keep more trust in home-grown talents from La Masia.

Xavi Hernández, who arrives in Barcelona today from Qatar to spend his vacation, will take advantage of his stay in Catalonia to advance in the conversations with Barcelona. [sport] pic.twitter.com/WNG4Vkzvk0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 17, 2021

Players like Pedri, Sergino Dest, Ilaix Moriba, Trincao, Araujo and Oscar Mingueza played their first La Liga this season.

Hence, Barcelona might keep their trust in Ronald Koeman for now, and make a complete squad overhaul yet again.