Barcelona sees Jose Gaya as Jordi Alba replacement

Transfer news from La Liga as Barcelona have identified Valencia left-back Jose Gaya as the perfect replacement for 32 years old Jordi Alba.

Jordi Alba has certainly been a part of several successful campaigns for Barcelona over the years. Since he joined the Catalan club in 2012, he has carried forward the football efficacy from left-back.

The partnership between Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi has also been phenomenal. Since Neymar left the club for PSG, Jordi Alba played a crucial role in the Barcelona attack from the left flank.

Jose Gaya has everything to replace Jordi Alba at Barcelona

The 26 years old Jose Gaya in Valencia has turned himself into a solid left-back in Spain. Even he represented Spain National team in absence of Jordi Alba on the left flank.

Jose Gaya graduated from Valencia academy and spent his entire career so far at the club. Valencia has also returned the favour by handing him the captain armband.

Valencia builds Jose Gaya right from the grassroots level with 65 games for Valencia Mestalla and 261 games for the Senior team. Hence, their enormous experience has raised his value to around £32 Million, as per transfermarkt.

Although he has a contract with the club until 2023, Valencia might decide to sell him off only if they receive a good convincing offer from Barcelona.

Jose Gaya is one of the paciest players in the league. Jose Gaya’s ability to track back and launch forward in tandem makes him an ideal Barcelona signing. Gaya’s main defensive attributes are his positional awareness and ability to track back and close the spaces. pic.twitter.com/qYg1J0fR5w — Armband (@armbandmedia) June 24, 2021

Barcelona planning to sell Junior Firpo to raise funds

Junior Firpo, the left back signed from Real Betis in 2019 hasn’t proved efficient for Barcelona. Barcelona has also received offers from few Premier League sides.

Hence, Junior Firpo might help Barca to raise funds for Jose Gaya transfer.