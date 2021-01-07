Barcelona ‘considering acquiring MLS franchise to assist persuade Lionel Messi to continue to be with new offer just before heading to US’

BARCELONA would reportedly think about shopping for an MLS franchise to persuade Lionel Messi to remain with the club.

Blaugrana presidential hopeful Xavi Vilajoana is driving the prepare to facilitate the star striker’s aspiration of playing in the United States.

1

Messi’s agreement expires in June and, with Manchester Town and Paris Saint-Germain lurking, his foreseeable future is significantly from particular.

1 probable destination the Argentine has publicly opened the doorway to is MLS.

Nonetheless this summer may perhaps be way too early for the 33-12 months-outdated to head Stateside and AS report on a approach to maintain the participant in Spain until he is ready for the change.

Vilajoana is said to want an MLS franchise under the Barcelona umbrella, letting a seamless changeover across the Atlantic when Messi desires.

The system also will involve re-signing Luis Suarez from Atletico Madrid to reunite the pair, who are best friends off the pitch and cast a vastly profitable partnership on it.

Acquiring an MLS group would be a massively expensive system.

When St Louis City and Sacramento Republic total the 30-group league in 2023, no a lot more franchises will be accepted – meaning Vilajoana would have to get an present crew.

Manchester City could previously present such a route for Messi provided their ties with New York Town FC.

In fact, Barcelona tried to land an MLS workforce below president Joan Laporta in 2009 but failed to agree a offer for a Miami-primarily based club.

Messi has reportedly by now procured a plush condominium in the metropolis with David Beckham’s Inter Miami 1 club linked with the celebrity.

Talking final month, the forward said his desire to transfer to the United states of america.

He advised La Sexta: “I always desired to reside in the United States.

On line casino Bargains: Very best Signal UP Provides TO Assert Around £700

I can only consider him in a Barcelona shirt and I’ll do anything possible to be certain he continues. Joan LaportaPresidential Prospect

“It is a good state and I would like to engage in in Main League Soccer at some level, but not at this minute in my vocation.”

Former president Laporta is back in the managing to succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu in the elections on January 24.

As the frontrunner for the submit, the 58-yr-old thinks Messi will indication a new agreement if he is section of a successful facet.

Laporta advised The Guardian very last month: “I can only picture him in a Barcelona shirt and I’ll do every little thing doable to guarantee he carries on.

“I know Leo and what he’s interested in is successful. The very best players see immediately if the team is competitive.

“It’s not about dollars, by no means has been if it had, he would have taken really unique decisions through his career.”

Fellow candidate Agusti Benedito has admitted his ‘pessimism’ at keeping Messi past the summer season.

He advised ESPN: “I would have liked him to say in his job interview the other 7 days that his want is to keep at the club, but he failed to and now we have to wait and see.

“The truth of the matter is I am pessimistic. Don’t forget that in August, he stated he needed to leave right after 20 many years and now he’s continue to not cleared up what he would like to do.

“The most probably final result I see is that he leaves us in the summer season.”