Barcelona might consider keeping Ronald Koeman

News from La Liga as Barcelona might decide to keep their manager Ronald Koeman for another season, as Joan Laporta busy rebuilding team.

Barcelona fans have witnessed several managers came and gone in such short span of time. Last season, former Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu has sacked Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien in a single season.

Every other manager has their own style of play. And coping up with different managers with time to time creates several problems as well.

Ronald Koeman, the former Barcelona defender left Dutch National team to coach Barcelona. Although he made the club win a trophy after 700 days. But he failed to make a mark in three other competitions.

❝As a person and as a professional, I give him a 🔟 out of 🔟.❞



— @RonaldKoeman on Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/7EjL3GttCS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 21, 2021

Ronald Koeman has the trust of Joan Laporta

Since Joan Laporta took charge of the Barcelona Board of Directors, he made several contacts with Ronald Koeman. As Koeman has a contract until 2022, his stay at Barcelona will relieve them of the added pressure of looking for a new manager.

And it can certainly be said that Laporta knows Koeman has the Barcelona DNA. And has urged him to use more talents from La Masia, which he has done it well.

Barcelona made La Masia products like Ilaix Moriba, Oscar Mingueza to play in the first team. He also introduced La Liga inexperienced Pedri & Ronald Araujo regular in first team.

Ronald Koeman also has the trust of Lionel Messi. Hence, Joan Laporta considers that Ronald Koeman can lead the squad comfortably next season as well.