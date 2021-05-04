Transfer News from La LIGA as Barcelona close in to sign young midfielder from Brazilian club Flamengo in the upcoming Summer window.

Football Club Barcelona bring their focus back in signing youngsters rather than making marquee signings.

In recent years, Barcelona has made several signings, which cost them way too much money. But Joan Laporta considers that polishing youngsters are certainly a ‘value for money amid the financial crisis.

Who is Gerson from Flamengo?

Gerson Santos Da Silva, the 23 years old (now), graduated from the Brazilian club Fluminense academy. Italian club AS Roma identified his potential and bought him in 2016.

AS Roma made him play at Fiorentina from 2018-19 on Loan and sent him back to Brazil on a permanent deal. Flamengo signed the player in 2019 and made him play 95 games so far, where he scored 6 and assisted 10 times.

Barcelona to reach an agreement with Brazilian midfielder Gerson

Will Gerson move to Barcelona soon?

Top Football clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Tottenham have certainly been monitoring the player closely.

Reports suggest that Tottenham offered Flamengo £16 Million last season, but Flamengo didn’t want to sell their top asset. But due to the covid-19 situation and financial crisis, the club will now consider selling their prized possession incoming transfer window.

Barcelona and Flamengo may have agreed upon a deal of €25m (£21.5m), for a permanent transfer next season.