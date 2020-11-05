Barack Obama’s Surprise Phone Aims To Voters Can Be The Video You Want On Election Day | National News

Ever wonder what it Would be like to get a Arbitrary FaceTime Telephone from Barack Obama?

A couple of lucky people got the shock of their own life when the 44th President revealed on their displays. In a movie posted on Obama’s social networking pages, Republicans are seen embracing their telephones in shock who is on the opposite line.

A aide for Joe Biden told CNN the Republicans were advised the effort needed them to discuss their voting narrative and could be reached with a”high Biden aide” Never in a thousand years didn’t think they would be talking with Mr. Obama.

“I didn’t anticipate Obama, that is kind of mad,” that a voter at Wisconsin told the community.

RELATED: Joe Biden Truly Has A Chance At Growing Georgia

“Over 100 million Americans have already cast a ballot in this election. ) Joel, Monica, and Andrés are just three of these — and that I must FaceTime together until they hunted,” Obama captioned his post of this movie. “Combine them get out there and vote now.”

President Obama has spent the past several weeks and days campaigning for his former Vice President. He is concentrated a number of his campaign stops in crucial battleground states, including Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

A record number of Americans have voted at the 2020 election.

View the movie, below.