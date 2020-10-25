Barack Obama Trolls Donald Trump Back in Scathing Florida Speech | National

Barack Obama has already been hitting the campaign trail with the aid of Joe Biden’s presidential bid, and also at the last ten days prior to Election Day, he is taking off the gloves as it pertains to Donald Trump.

Throughout a Saturday (October 24) drive-in rally in the campus of Florida International University,” Obama ripped to the present president, claiming that he does not take his job seriously and”treats the presidency as a reality series.”

Obama states Trump”has never demonstrated any interest in performing the job or assisting anyone except himself along with his pals or handling the presidency just like a reality series to give himself extra focus. As we noticed another day, his TV ratings come down”

He added:”The rest of us need to live with the results of what he has done.”

Obama went on to talk about the way the aftermath of his incompetence link to his horrible treatment of this pandemic pandemic, also invited Floridians to vote out.

“At least 220,000 Americans are now dead. Over 100,000 little companies have shut. Half a thousand jobs have been gone. Half a thousand jobs have been gone. Listed below in Florida. Half a million projects,” he explained. “You sent for me personally, Florida, and today I am requesting you to provide for Joe and for Kamala [Harris].”

Later in his speech, Obama called Trump since the notorious online meme”Florida Man.”

“And here is another matter, together with Joe and Kamala in the helm, you won’t need to consider them every single moment. There could be an entire day at the place where they will not be on TV,” he explained. “There may be an entire day in the place where they do not tweet any craziness. You won’t need to contend about them daily. It will not be quite as exhausting just with a president. You will have the ability to do your lives understanding that the president is not likely to imply injecting we discuss conspiracy theories about secret cabals conducting the planet or asserting or retweeting the promise that Navy SEALs did not really kill [Osama] Bin Laden.”

Obama continued:”We are not likely to have a president which goes out of their way to defraud anyone who doesn’t believe is fine enough for him. We will not have a president that threatens individuals with jail for only educated him. That is not normal behaviour. Florida. You would not endure it in a coworker. You would not endure it in a high school leader. You would not endure it by a trainer. You won’t endure it from a relative. Florida man would not even do this things.”

See a few of Barack Obama’s Florida address under.