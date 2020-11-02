Barack Obama Functions Viral Taking Three Pointer About Biden Campaign Course

While on the campaign trail Saturday (October 31) for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Barack Obama went viral Following Firing a three-pointer.
The prior POTUS was departing a fitness center in Flint, Mich., when he abandoned everything to the court in Flint’s Northwestern High School prior to producing the sweeping shooter.
“That is exactly what I do! ,” he seems to state to the effort team after he catches his coffee cup when walking off.
devoting the video into his social websites, Obama captioned the movie,”Shoot the shot,” supporting his followers to go to iwillvote.com to prepare for its 2020 presidential elections Nov. 3.
Obama and Biden campaigned together in Flint around October 31 in a drive-in rally in a big push to the end from the Battleground country, in which the ex-vice president expects to reverse some Cuban votes out of red to blue. The former president blasted President Trump’s politician fashion, calling it a”reality series.”
“He has not demonstrated any interest in performing the job or assisting anyone but his or her buddies or fixing the presidency as anything greater than a reality series to give him the attention he wants,” Obama said. “But alas the rest of us need to live with the effects ”
