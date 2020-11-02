Barack Obama Functions Viral Taking Three Pointer About Biden Campaign Course

While on the campaign trail Saturday (October 31) for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Barack Obama went viral Following Firing a three-pointer.

The prior POTUS was departing a fitness center in Flint, Mich., when he abandoned everything to the court in Flint’s Northwestern High School prior to producing the sweeping shooter.

“That is exactly what I do! ,” he seems to state to the effort team after he catches his coffee cup when walking off.

devoting the video into his social websites, Obama captioned the movie,”Shoot the shot,” supporting his followers to go to iwillvote.com to prepare for its 2020 presidential elections Nov. 3.

