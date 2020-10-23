Entertainment

Barack Obama Flames Trump About The Biden Campaign Course

Barack Obama is about the Joe Biden effort route, helping to drum up support to the Democratic presidential hopeful, also through a recent language — flamed Trump and his own government.

“I never believed Donald Trump would adopt my eyesight or keep my polices, however I’d expect for the interest of the nation, he could demonstrate a little interest in taking the work badly,” Obama said. “However, it has not occurred. He has never revealed any interest in performing the job or assisting anyone but himself and his pals.”

Then he made fun of Trump’s spy accounts found this week.

“We all know he continues to conduct business with China since he’s got a key Chinese bank accounts. What’s that possible?” Obama asked fans. “Could you imagine if I had a key Chinese bank accounts? Could you imagine if I had a key Chinese bank accounts once I was operating to get re-election?”

He also added,”They would have phoned me Beijing Barry.”

