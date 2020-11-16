Barack Obama Addresses Speculation Of Biden Cabinet Post | National News

Former President Barack Obama made it clear in a Meeting Sunday (Nov. 15) Together with CBS’s Gayle King he Does N’t Have plans to Combine President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet next year.

“There are probably a few things I wouldn’t be performing,’cause Michelle would render me. She would be like,’What? You are doin’ what?”” Obama said about his wife Michelle Obama’s likely response to the thought.

Obama said he’d assist his former vice president at all he could, but he also added that Biden does not want his guidance.

His remarks about CBS Sunday Morning and the coming 60 Minutes were his very first interviews after the election ahead of the launch of his novel, A Promised Land.