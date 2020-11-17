Barack Obama About The George Floyd Protests:’I Had Been Heartened And Launched’

On Sunday, November 15, President Barack Obama appeared 60 Minutes to discuss the Launch of his memoir Promised Land.

He also opened up regarding the horrible killing of George Floyd with a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Journalist Scott Pelley requested Obama,”Can you see the movie of George Floyd’s strangulation?”

Obama replied,”Obviously. It was dreadful. Very rarely, however, did you view it viscerally and within a lot of time at which the humanity of the sufferer is indeed evident, the pain and also the vulnerability of somebody so apparent.”

He talked to the way Floyd’s death changed the country, which triggered uprisings all around the nation,”And it had been, I believe, a second where America for a short instant came face-to-face using a fact that African Americans in the state that I think’d known for quite a while. And so I was heartened and inspired by the galvanizing impact it had about the nation as a whole”

Obama continued,”The truth is that it was not only Black folks. It was not just a few, quote/unquote,’liberals’ that had been cheered by it, responded to it, and finally marched. Nevertheless, it was everyone. Plus it turned out to be a tiny initial step in the sort of reckoning with all our past and our current that often we prevent.”

If asked why those injustices persist from Trayvon Martin into Breonna Taylor persist, Obama explained,”One is we have a criminal justice approach where we inquire oftentimes very youthful, often not-very-well-trained officers to enter communities and only keep a lid on things. And we do not attempt to acquire at a number of the underlying causes of chronic poverty”

He added,”It is important for us to not allow me off the hook and also believe this is only a police issue, since these shootings, which devaluation of existence is a part and parcel having a heritage of discrimination, along with Jim Crow, and segregation that we are responsible for.”

View the 60 Minutes interview under: