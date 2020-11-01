Banks, Apartment Complexes Bracing for Election Night Unrest

Exclusive

As election night draws Close, banks and Flat complexes out of coast-to-coast are gearing up for unrest — Warning People to be Prepared for the worst.

TMZ has discovered one lender in Washington D.C. delivered a correspondence to its clients stating it would stay open, however with boarded-up dividers”due to questions of possible unrest” prior to and following the election.

Additionally, it closed down its own ATM for now, also says it’ll shut if it feels workers are at risk.

As we have told you… shops and businesses at D.C. have already been boarding up in expectation of reform violence, and authorities throughout the nation are looking for protests that may escape control.

Similarly, an apartment complex at L.A. — together with 5 distinct buildings — delivered a note to its countless inhabitants, stating there will be an increase in safety”in an abundance of caution” within potential election turmoil.

The complicated states it’ll also be breaking down to ensure only people and their guests can get on the grounds. It is warning everybody to be alert to strangers.

You’ll find strategies to board up companies throughout the nation, such as on Bev Hills’ famous Rodeo Drive.

Further hints of everything you have been hearing — that this election is unlike any other within our life. Buckle up!