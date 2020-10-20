Baiju Bawra’s throw hasn’t yet been finalised yet

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Baiju Bawra has become the talk of town ever since information about it being at the pre-production platform broke outside. SLB includes Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. Releasing prior to that. However, a couple days back there have been reports that Baiju Bawra’s throw was nearly locked. Reports promised the Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will star with them in the Baiju Bawra remake.

But a source has advised us that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is active using Gangubai Kathiawadi and hasn’t finalised the throw of Baiju Bawra whatsoever. Keep watching this area for additional about precisely the exact same.