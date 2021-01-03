Bad Bunny options wrestler Booker T in new music video clip for ‘Booker T’

Bad Bunny has recruited wrestler Booker T – matter of his music ‘Booker T’ – for a new tunes movie, unveiled yesterday (January 2).

Taken from Lousy Bunny’s 3rd studio album, ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’, ‘Booker T’ featured on the 16-observe November 2020 launch.

In the track, Bad Bunny declares he’s at the best of his activity, not not like WWE wrestling legend Booker T, genuine name Robert Booker Tio Huffman.

The video does not just run with a reference to the professional wrestler. In its place, we see Lousy Bunny – aka Benito Ocasio – rapping all around Booker T himself just before the stocky wrestler presents in to the rhythm and partakes in a little bit of dancing.

Look at the video clip for ‘Booker T’ down below:

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=PGJ43zaam_

Other famous guests have produced appearances in a handful of video clips for ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ tracks.

For the star-studded ‘Yo Visto Asi’, Lousy Bunny welcomed Ricky Martin, Sofia Vergara, Karol G and additional to the formal video for the observe.

In the video clip for the Puerto Rican rapper’s third observe ‘Hoy Cobré’, none other than Snoop Dogg manufactured a cameo as a shop manager who arrives to Undesirable Bunny’s assist.

Very last month it was announced that Poor Bunny will aspect in a forthcoming action movie, Bullet Educate, together with Brad Pitt.

The movie, established to be directed by David Leith (Hobbs & Shaw), will also star Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Joey King, and will abide by Terrible Bunny’s acting debut, American Sole, which is however in pre-output.