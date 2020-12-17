Bad Bunny cast in new action film ‘Bullet Train’ together with Brad Pitt

Negative Bunny is reportedly set to star in a new action film titled Bullet Train, alongside major performing names like Brad Pitt, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor Johnson.

Deadline broke the news earlier currently (December 17), reporting Negative Bunny – true name Benito Ocasio – will be becoming a member of a solid that also involves Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka and Andrew Koji.

David Leith (Hobbs & Shaw) is on board to direct the film and act as supervisor for the script, which is getting prepared by Zak Olkewicz. Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka.

Bullet Train will mark Ocasio’s 2nd movie physical appearance, acquiring previously been introduced as a solid member of American Sole, a film about business owners powering a sneaker application starring Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

It’s been a busy calendar year musically for Ocasio much too, releasing a staggering three separate albums. His first, ‘YHLQMDLG‘, dropped in February and attained the rapper a Grammy nomination for Very best Latin Pop Album or City Album.

He adopted that up with a compilation album of unreleased tracks, ‘Las que no iban a salir‘, right before dropping an whole new album ‘El Último Tour del Mundo‘ late final thirty day period.

Bad Bunny was also named as Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally in the course of 2020, with ‘YHLQMDLG’ currently being the platform’s most-streamed album.

In November, he had to cancel a performance at the American Audio Awards following tests optimistic for coronavirus.