Backpackers threatened with deportation right after flouting Covid regulations at Sydney Xmas beach front party

ustralia says it could deport backpackers who go against Covid-19 policies, immediately after hundreds of unmasked revellers were being witnessed partying at a Sydney seaside on Xmas Day.

Footage of the collecting shared on social media confirmed massive groups of young partygoers – lots of considered to be British – dancing at Bronte Seashore, which neighbours the well-known Bondi Beach front in east Sydney, in breach of rules.

The occasion, which sparked anger between officials, will come as Sydney battles a new outbreak soon after months of no regional conditions. The range of infections has grown to 129.

The virus’ resurgence a 7 days ahead of Xmas sparked a swift re-introduction of constraints in the metropolis, which include clampdowns on vacation gatherings and a lockdown of the worst-affected area, the Northern Beach locations.

Talking to the BBC on Tuesday, Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke mentioned he experienced been “stunned” by the scenes at Bronte Seaside.

He additional: "If somebody is threatening community safety or well being, their visa can be cancelled and revoked."

But Mr Hawke did not go into element on how or if authorities would track down the partygoers – none of whom have been fined or otherwise penalised in accordance to New South Wales condition police.

Witnesses told the BBC they thought the the vast majority were being from the British isles or “not Australian.”

“You could hear plenty of plainly English accents, and quite a few people today ended up sporting the white English soccer jerseys,” claimed community journalist, Peter Hannam, who had handed the crowds when on a walk with his spouse and children.