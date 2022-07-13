Back to Black, the Amy Winehouse Biopic: Everything We Know

Returning to Amy Back to Black, a new movie on the life of the musician is now in production after multiple attempts at an Amy Winehouse biopic failed.

The movie, which was just given the go-ahead by the European studio Studiocanal through Deadline, will trace the life of the late British native, from her beginnings as a jazz singer in North London to her chart-topping triumph as a Grammy Award-winning performer with classics like “Rehab.” Back to Black, an album that has received a lot of praise, is referenced in the biopic’s title.

Winehouse did not enjoy being in the spotlight despite her ascent to the top. The 27-year-old, who had battled addiction for many years, passed away from alcohol poisoning in July 2011 in her London home. Since the tragic passing of the “Wake Up Alone” singer, Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary Amy, which won the Oscar for best documentary, has stoked anticipation in a potential sequel.

RELATED POST: In response to Selena Gomez’s “Only Murders in the Building,” Steve Martin Emmy Reject: “We’re Disappointed”

A film about the songwriter’s life has been attempted by Hollywood on multiple occasions. Geoff Deane, the author of Kinky Boots, received Winehouse’s family’s approval in 2018 to adapt her life narrative for Monumental Pictures. Noomi Rapace was cast by Lotus Entertainment to play the singer of “Me and Mr. Jones,” with Kristen Sheridan serving as the director. However, the movie was never realized.

Another biopic titled Saving Amy, which was purportedly under development through Halcyon Studio in late 2021 and was based on Daphne Barak’s 2010 book of the same name, never made it to the big screen.

Back to Black, with a screenplay by British author Matt Greenhalgh and endorsement from the Winehouse estate, appears to be gaining momentum. Sam Taylor-Johnson has agreed to direct. He is best known for helming the John Lennon-inspired film Nowhere Boy and the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie. In July 2022, she shared her joy about the news on Instagram.

Taylor-Johnson shared a post from Deadline about the announcement and stated on Instagram, “This is a dream movie to helm.” I’m prepared; let’s go! #amywinehouse #backtoblack

In addition to Tracey Seaward, Alison Owen and Debra Hayward will produce the movie. Producers apparently started looking for the ideal actress in July 2022 to play Winehouse at that time.

RELATED POST: After a Health Scare, Travis Barker was Spotted With his Son Landon.

Everything to Know about Back to Black, the Amy Winehouse Biopic

It’s Narrative

Although the story’s specific premise is unknown, it is anticipated to follow Amy Winehouse as she develops from a modest jazz singer from North London to a Grammy-winning performer with the critically acclaimed albums Frank and Back to Back.

Its Production

After repeated unsuccessful attempts to depict the “Valerie” singer’s life on a movie, European studio Studiocanal was selected to lead the project, which was kept closely under wraps.

The Director

Taylor-Johnson, who oversaw the production of the first book in the well-known Fifty Shades of Grey series, will helm the film. The British-born actress has expertise in the music industry; in fact, her debut movie, 2009’s Nowhere Boy, was inspired by the early years of John Lennon, one of The Beatles.

Movie script

Written by Matt Greenhalgh, who previously collaborated with Taylor-Johnson on Nowhere Boy, Back to Black is expected to be released in 2017. He also wrote the script for Control, a highly acclaimed biography on the late Joy Division vocalist Ian Curtis, who endured a similar life of hardship in the spotlight and passed away at the age of 23.

Before Lotus Entertainment’s attempt to make a biography stagnated and was abandoned. A rumor that Lady Gaga was being considered to play Amy Winehouse was refuted by her father in 2018 as well.

The movie is currently in pre-production as of July 2022, so choices regarding casting and a release date have not yet been made, however, Deadline stated that the project is “moving fast.”

For Any Kind of Further Information Keep Visting Our Website thenewspocket.com