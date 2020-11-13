Getty

It looks like Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr just rekindled their love!

Parr declared last week they had called off their engagement, however, it appears as though they are really much back with them.

Sabrina posted on her Instagram Stories around carrying a”fast small escape,” and a selfie of Lamar licking her anus.

She wrote,”made it in time to observe our 1-year participation anniversary,” and contained a prayer and kiss emoji.

The former Lakers celebrity shared exactly the identical pic in his Instagram Stories.

Parr appeared to cover the connection in a different article that stated,”I understand society compels us to drift away from everybody and everything that disturbs us but the reality is, a few things are really worth staying !”

weekly, Sabrina supported the couple was writing,”Y’know I am fair and transparent so that I must be the very first to tell you guys know that I’m not participated to Lamar. This was a tricky choice for me to make but it’s the very best for my kids.”

Sabrina added,”I love him dearly but I’m not able to function by his side while he hopes that the help he so desperately desires. I want him all the very best and I’m requesting that you pray for everybody involved.”

Last year, TMZ noted that Odom appeared the question in Myles Chefetz Prime 112 at Miami following months of relationship. After she explained,”Yes,” Odom composed on Instagram,”Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She also ONE!!!! @getuptoparr.”

Odom was formerly married to Khloé Kardashian out of 2009 into 2016. Then they tied the knot after a couple of dating.