Back into the Future, The more!

Joyful Back into the Future Day, everyone! As a means to mark this particular event, there is a fresh spin on the BACK TO THE FUTURE trilogy hitting Blu-ray shelves now! Have you ever wished you could see Robert Zemeckis’ classic trilogy from 4K? You now can and that I bet it is going to seem so astonishing that it will have you crying”Great, Scott!”

Along with seeing the time-hopping experiences of Doc Brown and Marty McFly at 4K, you might also snag a copy of THE OWNERS, starring Game of Thrones celebrity Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, along with Rita Tushingham. From the Julius Berg-directed horror movie, a bunch of friends believes they have found a simple score for an empty home with a safe filled with money. But as soon as the owners, an older couple, come home early, the tables have been abruptly turned. This is going to definitely be making its way for my private collection weekly. Are you going to be picking this up too?

RELATED: Back To The Future: Co-creator Bob Gale describes why a 4th movie will not occur

Up for grabs is NOS4A2: Season 2, starring Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings for its show variant of Joe Hill’s frightening Christmas-themed terror narrative. The series concentrates on Charlie Manx, a enchanting immortal who feeds the spirits of kids, but if Charlie has his entire world threatened with a young girl in New Englandhe finds that she’s a dangerous present.

Other movies set for launch this week comprise manager John Hyams’ ALONE, that revolves round a newly widowed traveler who’s kidnapped by a budding killer, simply to escape in the wilderness in which she’s forced to fight against the components as her pursuer closes on her. If that is not a bag, perhaps grab a replica of TREMORS: SHRIEKER ISLAND, starring Jackie Crus, Jon Heder, along with Michael Cross. At Shrieker Island, Graboids are taken to some other island hotel by a wealthy playboy as a hazardous kind of trophy hunting, and Burt Gummer measures up to save the evening.

Other releases hinting for Kinect shelves this week comprise re-releases such as Studio Ghibli’s MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO, PRINCESS MONONOKE, Stan Winston’s PUMPKINHEAD, the Shudder Original SCARE PACKAGE, plus a lot more!

Click any of the covers below to find out what’s up for grabs, and simply pick the movie that you wish to see and we’re going to transfer you to our Amazon shop!

Additionally, do not forget to have a look at our WATCH MOVIES segment, which highlights lots of the movies coming to Amazon Prime through the month of October! )