Bachelor’s Arie, Lauren Pregnant, Anticipating Infant No. 2 Following Miscarriage

Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham unveiled on Saturday, December 19, that she is pregnant with her second baby with spouse Arie Luyendyk Jr. right after the pair experienced a devastating miscarriage before this year.

“It’s tough to know what to say ideal now,” Burnham, 29, captioned a video on Instagram that confirmed the few with their daughter, Alessi, 19 months, who wore a T-shirt with the words Huge Sister. “I’ve been crying on and off for the previous 3 months…right now is no diverse. So so grateful.” The movie also highlighted Burnham revealing her very small little one bump.

Luyendyk posted about the content information as well, sharing two photographs on his account and composing, “And then 2020 totally redeemed itself!” The photos showed the satisfied relatives as the previous race vehicle driver held up a indication that study “BIG SISTER JULY 2021.”

The pair, who wed in January 2019 right after meeting on period 22 of the ABC dating demonstrate, unveiled in May possibly that they’d had a miscarriage, sharing a online video on their YouTube channel that confirmed their initial pleasure of their shock information adopted by the heartbreaking reduction a couple of months into the pregnancy.

In September, Burnham exposed in an Instagram Q&A that they’d “been making an attempt for a pair of months” to get pregnant yet again.

“I know it is not been prolonged still, but since our miscarriage we’ve needed yet another toddler so undesirable,” she extra. “I’ve been sad & discouraged the final few of months bcuz of it, but seeking to continue to be optimistic! It will occur when it’s our time.”

The Virginia indigenous instructed Us Weekly in August that while they have been back again in toddler-generating mode, she “was usually worried that it wouldn’t perform. I feel that’s sort of a legitimate dread if you have gone by way of a little something like that or just a worry of having to go by way of it once more.”

The couple faced a different challenge past month when Luyendyk, 39, was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“Many of you have been wanting to know … why we have been so absent on social media and why I’m sitting down, like, 25 feet away from the ladies,” he reported in an Instagram Story movie on November 26. “It’s mainly because I really tested constructive for COVID … like, nine times in the past. Tomorrow I get to go in and see if I’m all very clear. It’s been rough, I’ve gotta say. It is not been straightforward.”

He defined that he was isolating from his wife and infant.

“I’ve been on the other side of the house,” Luyendyk mentioned. “Lauren has been seriously sweet. She’s been retaining me fed. She just slides some food items outside and then I go get it.”

