Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s Connection Timeline

Coming up roses! Tayshia Adams’ journey on time 16 of The Bachelorette was unconventional from the start off, but immediately after meeting Zac Clark her love tale became total.

The California native stepped in as the guide on the ABC courting sequence immediately after Clare Crawley discovered her man or woman in suitor Dale Moss two months into filming. As her adventure commenced in November 2020, Adams stepped into the limelight meeting some of the adult men who formerly competed for Crawley’s heart and a couple of new guys.

Clark, who hails from New Jersey, was 1 of the contestants who stuck close to just after the hairstylist still left the show, and as luck would have it, his prompt connection with Adams proved to be the winning formula.

The pair strike it off for the duration of the previous phlebotomist’s initially group date, while he did not get paid the initially perception rose. By the time they made it to their first just one-on-one particular date — which highlighted the pair pretending to be married while using images — the two’s relationship was clear to viewers.

The two the addiction specialist and Adams have been married prior to — her to Josh Bourelle and him to Jennifer Stanley- George — and bonded more than their previous relationships. When Clark revealed he is nine several years drug-cost-free just after struggling with dependancy and recovery right after having agony treatment following a surgical procedures to clear away a brain tumor, the duo grew even closer.

Right after a number of ups and downs on Adams’ finish through the relaxation of the year, she eventually selected Clark as her previous person standing.

“There was just one stage in my daily life when I thought I would in no way get married, due to the fact of all the suffering and the heartbreak I experienced been by means of, and I strike absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I adore you, but … it’s a lot more than that,” she instructed him for the duration of the show’s finale on December 22, 2020. “It’s this wild, wild like that I have experimented with to appear up with so several explanations to not feel, and you have genuinely just made me imagine there does not require to be flaws, and that I are entitled to a enjoy with a man that won’t run away. You have actually woken up my coronary heart, and yes, it is real. I feel it too.”

Clark was swift to return the sentiment and questioned Adams to marry him.

“I simply cannot photo a different working day, one more instant devoid of you in my life,” he mentioned. “And if you will enable me, I’m going to pick you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning. I’m likely to select you next week and subsequent yr. I’m going to decide on you for good, since I adore you.”

Adams explained certainly, replying, “You’re mine!”

Scroll down to relive Adams and Clark’s epic enjoy tale from the starting right up until now.