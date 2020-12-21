‘Bachelorette’ Star Ben Smith Performs Coy About Drive To Be Up coming ‘Bachelor’

Participate in online video written content Unique TMZ.com

Ben Smith‘s seeking to engage in it cool on making the leap from ‘Bachelorette’ hunk to the full-blown ‘Bachelor’ … and ya gotta see his reactions to all the burning concerns!!!

We bought the ‘Bachelorette’ lover-favored leaving his Bodybuilding Club in Los Angeles, and he tried using to enjoy coy and bashful when we asked him straight up if he would like to be the upcoming ‘Bachelor.’

As lovers of the displays know … Rachel Lindsay claims Ben’s placing on a whole-court docket push to develop into the up coming ‘Bachelor,’ but she claims he is not a excellent match and claims she’s been begging producers not to give him the coveted role.

It really is the initial time folks are viewing Ben in community considering that Tayshia Adams sent him household on this week’s episode next a disappointing hometown day, but Ben’s not getting the bait our photog puts out there. We’ll let you decipher his non-verbal responses.

Check out the clip … Rachel’s finding out what Tayshia presently is aware, Ben’s not the finest at expressing emotions.