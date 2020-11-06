Bachelorette Clare Crawley Spotted Wearing Enormous Engagement Ring Ahead Show Airs!

Can Be Clare Crawley providing us a 14-carat spoiler on the way her stint in The Bachelorette comes to a conclusion!?

As lovers knowthe wayward Bachelorette is thought to be leaving the series from Thursday’s incident, together with promos to the particular installment suggesting her rose-giving predominate is all about to finish, though a brand new chapter together with front-runner and preceding NFL participant Dale Moss could begin.

Obviously, the fact star has stayed tight-lipped about everything, because talking out prematurely would violate the Bachelor Nation Gods (aka Chris Harrison and ABC attorneys ). However, gurl may have said all that we will need to understand with what resembles a huge diamond engagement ring!

That is correct, y’all; Crawley was seen shopping in her hometown of Sacramento, California, this week swaying what appeared to be a massive stone on such finger.

Can Be gurl just saying screw it? Or would that be on goal — such as a major OTHER finger to manufacturers after they allegedly pushed her from this series??

We will learn soon enoughwe expect! Click here in order to find the telling process.

