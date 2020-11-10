Entertainment

Bachelor Nation’s John Graham Engaged to Brittni Nowell

November 10, 2020
John Graham and girlfriend Brittni Nowell are getting hitched!

Graham, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” shared the happy news on Instagram. He wrote, “It’s official! I love you @bee_nowell for making me a better person with my friends and family, helping me feel & articulate my emotions, and always putting our relationship first… I’m blessed to have won at life by finding you ❤️.”

He added, “I proposed along the Sonoma coast. I was so nervous when I got down on one knee. I’m pretty sure I blacked out in the moment, but then she pulled me up and wouldn’t let go of me. Don’t ever let me go!”

John shared pics of the proposal, as well as Brittni showing off her ring.

Nowell shared the loved up pics too, writing, “💍 He got me good!” She went on, “Absolutely no words to describe how amazing this moment felt. The man I love asked if I’d spend forever with him, we both cried, and I said YES!! I can’t believe I get to spend a lifetime with my favorite person.”

She added, “John, I love you so much! You’ve changed my life in so many ways, I feel so blessed to have found you. I can’t wait to see how we continue to grow together. Cheers to our next chapter 🥂♥️ #engagedaf.”

After appearing on “The Bachelorette,” John went on to star in “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

