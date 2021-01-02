Bachelor Nation: Which Couples Are Still Together??

Take a look at notable duos from The Bachelor and Bachelorette and see whether they’re still a romantic item now.

So looking back through the years, who is still living happily ever after after the final rose was handed out?

Will Clare Crawley (or Tayshia Adams) fare any better in 2021, now that filming has wrapped and real life has begun?

Yes, you probably saw that Colton and Cassie broke up last summer. And Becca and Garrett. Then Ashley and J.P.

The fact is that it’s hard out there for duos spawned by this franchise to make it work, as we saw again this weekend.

These are unique cases, and yet … not. Heck, Peter and Kelley Flanagan broke up too now. Dude was 0-for-3 in 2020!

Oh yeah, just look at Jason and Molly. Or Sean and Cat. Rachel and Bryan. Even Arie and Lauren … or JoJo and Jordan.

By the numbers, few couples from Bachelor Nation last months; let alone years; let alone an entire lifetime together.

Heck, nearly every season ends with a proposal, right? And yet, over time, almost no proposals end in actual marriage.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are TV shows with a clear goal that you don’t need Bachelor spoilers to figure out:

1.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, as we mentioned and you probably heard if you’re reading this, broke up in late May 2020. By all accounts, Cassie was The One for Colton from the start, and it appeared that she was along for the ride long after he busted the inaugural nut. Whether they actually make it to the altar was always suspect, however, given the hesitation we’d seen on the show … and some of the bombshells he dropped in his recent memoir … and just the overall odds of reality TV relationships actually lasting. Not good. But hey. They made it over a year and as they said in their joint statement, some people are just meant to be friends instead. No shame in that truth. Of course, given her recent accusations and the restraining order she filed, there may be plenty of shame we’ve yet to learn about.

2.

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett

Peter Weber was an iconic disaster on The Bachelor. So much so that it’s hard to decide which of his relationships to even include here. He began his season needing “closure” with Hannah Brown, who returned to the show for multiple episodes … then got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss on the finale and dumped her a month later (long before the finale actually made it to air). Then Chris Harrison flew to Alabama to set Peter up with runner-up Madison Prewett, who he went public with on the After the Final Rose special. They broke up two days after. Then he got together with Kelley Flanagan, another contestant on his season who didn’t even make it to hometown dates. Good luck to her.

3.

Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt

This one didn’t come close to working out. Hannah accepted Jed’s proposal… only to find out TWO WHOLE DAYS later that Wyatt had never told her about a quasi girlfriend back at home. She then dumped him. A year later, she said she had doubts even during the proposal itself. Maybe she shouldn’t have put herself through that, but what can you do. The heart wants what it wants and sometimes that’s douchelords.

4.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen hit it off from the very start, and after a fairly conventional season of The Bachelorette, they got engaged on the finale. Perhaps the most notable obstacle for this duo came prior to the season, when his Instagram “double-tapping” of some seriously offensive posts and memes came to light. It appeared they were destined to stay on cloud nine, until the spring and summer of 2020, when it appears his support of Blue Lives Matter and their different world views were just too much to overcome. They split August 6.

5.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been an interesting case, both seemingly over the moon in love and behind the proverbial eight ball since day one. They certainly seem to have weathered whatever storms have been in their path thus far, and enough time has passed that they’re no longer in the “honeymoon” phase that they’ve proven us wrong, for sure. Whether or not they make it to the altar is still an open question, but there’s zero signs of trouble right now, at least publicly. It’s been FOUR YEARS at this point so we have to give them credit. Hey, they even got engaged, again. For whatever that’s worth.

6.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are a match made in heaven. Bachelor Nation seemed to prefer runner-up Peter Kraus, but Rachel went with the smooth (too smooth for some fans’ liking) doctor from Miami at the last minute. And it worked out for them! These two got married in August 2019!

7.

Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas

These two lasted about 13 minutes. Turns out it was for the best, as Shayne went on to meet the man, the myth, the legend, celebrity blogger Nik Richie, one night and married him within a couple of hours. (You can find this in the dictionary under “Upgrade.”) Shayne and Nik have two children and a beautiful semi-retired life together to this day, so perhaps there’s hope for all of us yet here in 2020.

8.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

Yes, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are still together … and MARRIED. And they have a baby!! Needless to say, the consensus was that Becca dodged a bullet when Arie pulled the ol’ switcheroo after his season and that Lauren might have her heart broken next. We weren’t rooting for that sad outcome, but just saying … it’s Arie. It seemed plausible, if not likely. But we are happy that they’re proving us wrong. We wish them the best with their marriage and family!

9.

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi

Look … we wished Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi all the best. But after the least inspiring public debut from a Bachelor couple since Juan Pablo and Nikki, it was no surprise that they eventually broke up. Come on, people. We were talking about Nick Viall, who was clearly bitten hard by the fame bug, and fell for a girl who didn’t want to be in the “business” or leave Canada, where he had no interest in moving. Just saying. The odds made them a definite underdog from the start, and their short-lived relationship proved skeptics correct.

10.

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell

It was a good year, closer to a year and a half actually, which is a long time for any relationship, reality TV style or regular style, when Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell publicly called out what they deemed as “fake news” that alleged they had broken up … and then canceled their wedding and admitted that they broke up. #realnews

11.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth looked the part of the happy couple ever since they got engaged in August 2015. Until they split up in November 2018. So the joke’s on us, because three years is a long time for any relationship … yet they did break us as predicted. Call it a wash?

12.

Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff

Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff just got engaged on The Bachelor season finale in March 2015 … only to break up in May 2015! What seemed like the perfect fit turned out to be anything but.

13.

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum were married in 2012 after meeting on The Bachelorette a year earlier. Plain and simple, he won her heart on the show, and in life. They have two children and had a beautiful life together – until they didn’t. JP and Ashley stunned Bachelor Nation by going their separate ways in October 2020, proving that even the long-lasting fairy tales have shelf lives.

14.

Brad Womack and Emily Maynard

Brad Womack and Emily Maynard did not last. He chose no one on his first stint on The Bachelor, making him 0-for-2. She fittingly tried this charade and flopped again too.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici got engaged on The Bachelor in 2013 and never looked back. They made it official early in 2014.

Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi got engaged on The Bachelor. They broke up in epic fashion and did not last long, to the surprise of no one.

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried got engaged on The Bachelorette in 2013, and ever since then they’ve still been a thing. A MARRIED THING! They got hitched two winters later, and are living their happy ever after.

18.

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney got engaged, and married, and had a kid! This infamously happened after he dumped his final rose recipient, Melissa Rycroft, and chose Molly instead … close enough. COUNT IT! Melissa went on to marry Tye Strickland and have a beautiful family of her own, so really, everyone won in this case.

Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson a.k.a. the Black Widow, got engaged on The Bachelor, and lasted for about a year. They broke up. She wrote a tell-all book about successfully reverse cowgirling him like a madman in the Fantasy Suite. The rest is hisstory.

20.

Travis Stork and Sarah Stone

Travis Stork and Sarah Stone broke up before The Bachelor finale and After the Final Rose special even aired. Now that takes decidation to not making it work.

21.

Emily Maynard and Jef Holm

Emily Maynard and Jef Holm broke up really, really fast. She chose Jef with one F over Sean Lowe on The Bachelorette. Bad call.

22.

Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez

Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez dated for a long while. They didn’t last, however, calling off their engagement after about 18 months.

23.

Charlie O’Connell and Sarah Brice

Charlie O’Connell and Sarah Brice are obviously not still together. But they sure made a cute pairing on the early years of the ABC reality franchise.

24.

Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski

Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski’s engagement was short-lived. She’s better off for it.

25.

Jesse Csincsak and Deanna Pappas

Jesse Csincsak and Deanna Pappas got engaged after The Bachelorette chose him over Jason Mesnick. Did not take.

26.

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter have been together so long, we forget that she was ever not Mrs. Ryan Sutter. They have been married for a decade and have two kids!

27.

Juan Pablo and Nikki Ferrell

Juan Pablo’s now-infamous non-proposal made him persona non grata for many fans, but he and winner Nikki Ferrell were together for a good six months before she finally got sick of his crap.

28.

Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray

Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray split up after just six months together. Amazingly, they appeared happily together and in love just days before they called it off.

29.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron

Yup, Hannah gets to be on this list twice. She asked out runner-up Tyler on the After the Final Rose special — and he said yes! They then went out on a single date, before he hit it off with Gigi Hadid and is apparently now very serious with the model.

30.

Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss

This f–k boi gets a second entry as well, by virtue of the fact that it was Hannah Ann – not Madison or Kelley – who actually accepted his final rose. Sure, things sometimes don’t work out, but this guy basically let things die a slow death until she just couldn’t take it anymore, while secretly (or not even that secretly) pining for other girls from the show. Plural. Straight up f–k boi.

31.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

The third time was not the charm for Pilot Pete, who ran through cast members like Drano in 2020. After his brief engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss and subsequent split from runner-up Madison Prewett, he reconnected with fellow cast member Kelley Flanagan. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be, with the pilot sharing on New Year’s Eve that their nine-month romance was over. “While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end,” Pete said on Instagram. On to the next, we suppose. Such a f–k boi.

32.

Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller

One of the least expected Bachelor Nation hookups of all time began in quarantine. Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs, and she went out to Iowa to shack up with him, and that was awesome for awhile. Then they went their separate ways after a few months because he’s Chris Soules and she’s Victoria Fuller.

33.

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti

Another success story! It took these two awhile to find each other – or, to be specific, for Jared to acknowledge Ashley was The One – but they went ahead and also got married in the summer of 2019.

34.

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson

These two were the villains of their seasons (Randone competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart while Nielson went after Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s.) But they got their own happy endings when they found love… with each other. The pair moved to Los Angeles, have two dogs, and were married by Chris Harrison. Soon enough it was over, though; Just months before their one-year wedding anniversary, the newlyweds shared the news of their divorce. Krystal is now expecting her first baby with boyfriend Mike Bowles.

35.

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch

Wendt made a name for himself on Bachelor in Paradise, which is where he met Loch, who competed on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. The pair initially got it on in Paradise, but reconnected off-screen and are now going strong. In July 2020 Astrid and Kevin announced that they are delaying wedding until next year due to the pandemic, but rest assured, they are going strong.