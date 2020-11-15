Bachelor In Paradise Alum Chris Randone Can Be’Really Broken’ Over Ex Krystal Nielson’s Surprising Pregnancy News

Chris Randone is moving through it right now…

The Bachelor In Paradise alum is coping with his ex-wife’s recent pregnancy statement, and by the sound of things, it might not be going too good for him at that point. Uh-oh!

ICYMI, Krystal Nielson — a Bachelor In Paradise alum — declared earlier this week he had been pregnant, and also expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Miles Bowles.

On Friday, Chris opened on social websites to react to Krystal’s big show, and it does not seem like things are moving too well for him in this respect.

Answering enthusiast questions regarding Krystal and various other items on his own Instagram Stories accounts, the fact TV alum and fantasy football pro wrote at one stage:

“Icing on the cake for sense genuinely divided [to hear about the pregnancy news]. However, I know in my own heart I am gonna come across a super dope girl and possess the most gorgeous babies a father could request. So I will continue to follow with my heart and allow God direct my path into locating an extraordinary girl to construct and grow ”

Wow… at least he is optimistic about the near future with a different girl, we assume.

And Chris was not achieved there, possibly. When another man asked when he had been’OK’ with the Krystal stuff along with the maternity information this week,” he included (under ):

“I will never be fine about it but I am just going to continue to be thankful for the years that I had with this love. At the very least love I’ve had in my own heart… [but] I am not sure I need to tap into that power. I have needed to do some more recovery and treatment throughout the previous eight weeks and today I must carry on this journey, it does not only happen overnight. But I am running through the injury.”

Interesting…

Here are more pics snapped from Chris’ IG Stories revealing a few of those conversations from Friday day:

“Icing on the cake for sense genuinely broken, and” Chris composed here in reaction to a lover’s question. / (c) Chris Randone/Instagram”I will not be OK about it,” he reacted when a second fan asked if he was OK with everything was. / (c) Chris Randone/InstagramChris signaled he is still”running through the injury” which came around from his high profile relationship. / / (c) Chris Randone/InstagramOne more from Chris in his own prior connection as well as also the fallout… / / (c) Chris Randone/Instagram

Chris and Krystal appeared just like it might work out for some time there, but … here we all are.

