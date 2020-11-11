'Bachelor' Contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes maintains Her Brother Is Missing

Former Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller Keyes and her family are all moving through a frightening scenario at this time – her brother Haydn Kamenicky is currently missing.

The 25-year old former contestant on Colton Underwood‘s part of The freshman, who’s currently relationship Dean Unglert, shot into Twitter to declare that this troubling and terrifying news.

Caelynn shown some information to enthusiasts to help locate her brother. See the under tweets and alert Caelynn in case you’t seen him.

# & We 8217;re considering about Caelynn‘s household and trusting for Haydn’s safe return home.

He pushes a 1998 reddish Dodge Durango along with the license plate is currently XGB2103. Pic.twitter.com/Wko6dcqFor — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) November 11, 2020