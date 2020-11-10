Babil Khan remembers father Irrfan Khan with a special post

Irrfan Khan’s passing away came as a shock to the entire nation. The actor, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, died of colon infection on April 29, 2020.

Today, Irrfan’s elder son Babil Khan shared a throwback picture of his father along with his mother Sutapa Sikdar. He also penned an emotional note in the post. He wrote, “It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn’t so blue, When the sun is setting over you.” Fans of the late actor shared their condolences with Babil in the comment section. Take a look at the post below.