B.C. officials to maintain weekend COVID-19 upgrade as examples spike

VANCOUVER – British Columbia’s provincial health club and wellness ministry are holding quite a rare weekend news conference now amid a remarkable surge in COVID-19 instances.

Dr. Bonnie Henry along with Health Minister Adrian Dix will talk at 1 pm but there’s not any word yet on what’s going to be declared.

At a news conference earlier that week,” Henry had said that they were speaking with health officials regarding potentially bringing in area particular limitations, if needed.

B.C. reported 589 fresh COVID-19 instances on Friday, up from 425 on Thursday and 334 on Wednesday.

The state also reported two deaths on Friday, bringing the total 275.

Over two weeks before, Henry caused new constraints limiting the amount of individuals in homes into the occupants and their”secure six” when instances started spiking from the Fraser Health area.

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Nov. 7, 2020.