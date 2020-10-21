Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor start shooting Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Lately, it was declared that Ayushmann Khurrana along with Vaani Kapoor will soon be working for a unique project. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie was regarded as a revolutionary love story collection in Chandigarh. Well, it appears that the movie has gone on flooring and received its name – Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Ayushmann chose to societal websites and also confirmed the information with a post. He shared an image of himself with all his co-star Vaani Kapoor and manager Abhishek Kapoor. The celebrity also shared an image of this clapboard which had the picture’s tittle composed it over. The caption for your article ,”Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the very first-time âÂ$ï¸ÂExcited to be part of Abhishek Kapoor’s beautiful revolutionary romance story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Manufactured by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor.

We are definitely excited about this one!