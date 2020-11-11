Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha indulge at a enjoyable banter

Within the past couple of decades, Ayushmann Khurrana was on a roll. Virtually every picture of this celebrity has managed to draw individuals to theaters and he has turned into a popular place among critics also as a result of the relevant subjects of their films.

Brands definitely need to cash in on his celebrity and consequently we have seen the celebrity feature in several of advertisements, particularly during the lockdown. Ayushmann’s Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha made a decision to indulge in certain social networking banter with the celebrity. He wrote,”The range of advertisements @ayushmannk has taken this season is sufficient to improve the economy of a small nation. A brand new one now. Hahahaha. Keep’em coming mate” . &# 1 13;

— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 9, respectively 2020 Ayushmann responded into the converse with a straightforward,”Arree sir” together with a few laughing emojis.

— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 9, 2020 Pretty humorous is not it?